A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two back-to-back shootings that are seemingly random.

Police say the suspect was apprehended in Saint-Donat in the Lanaudiere region.

He is meeting with investigators.

The man is accused of two separate attacks. The first occurred on Feb. 6 when police alleged he approached a man on Ste. Catherine St. East, pulled out a gun and demanded car keys and cell phone. When the man refused, he shot the person in the chest.

The victim is still in hospital.

The second attack happened the next day, when police said the man entered a convenience store at Place Frontenac.

Police said he brandished a handgun and asked the clerk to give him the money from the register.

While the clerk gave him the money, he shot her nonetheless. She suffered minor injuries.

Police set up a command post this week in hopes of tracking down the suspect and Sun Youth offered a $5000 to help find him.



