A poll shows most Quebecers don't want to take in any more immigrants.

The SOM poll conducted on behalf of Cogeco News in the wake of anti-immigration measures attempted by U.S. president Donald Trump shows that 55 percent of Quebecers think Canada should stop accepting immigrants.

36 percent of Quebecers believe Canad should continue to accept immigrants, while nine percent are undecided.

The majority viewpoint is even stronger when it comes to illegal migrants: 75 percent of those polled believe border patrols should increase in order to stop illegal migrants from entering the country.

The poll also asked people about Montreal's new status as a sanctuary city. (That means anyone can receive municipal services without being asked if they are a citizen, and Montreal police should not advise Canada Border Services of the location of any illegal residents.)

A plurality, 41 percent, opposed the measure, while 36 percent approved the status.

23 percent were undecided.

Overall, the younger and more educated a person was, the more they supported sanctuary city status.

The poll surveyed 1010 people from Feb. 24 to 27. It has a margin of error of 3.4 percent, 19 times out of 20.