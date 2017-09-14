

CTV Montreal





The suspicious package that caused problems at the Henri Bourassa metro station Monday evening was first found in Laval.

Montreal police closed the western entrance to the station Monday evening after what they initially said was an abandoned backpack containing vials of liquid found by a passerby.

It turns out that an STM employee found the bag at the Cartier metro station in Laval, then drove it to the Henri Bourassa metro station in an STM vehicle before calling 9-1-1.

The western entrance to the metro station was closed that evening until emergency crews were able to determine the mystery vials were not an explosive or a toxic material.

The operation took six hours before the liquid was determined to be harmless.

Anyone who finds a suspicious package is urged to leave it alone and call police to allow them to investigate.