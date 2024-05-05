Skip to main content
Live
MONTREAL
Search CTVNews.ca
Search
News
Latest News
All Articles
Weather
Traffic
On Patrol
Climate & Environment
Health
Sports
Education
Business
Culture
Science & Technology
Lifestyle
Community Calendar
Contests
Opinion
Live Quebec Election Results
Montreal Politics
Quebec Politics
In-Depth Interviews
Video
Latest
All Video
CTV News Live
Video Help
Shows
News Programs
CTV News at Five
CTV News at Six
CTV News at 11:30
About
Who We Are
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
Production
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Local
Other Cities
Atlantic
Barrie
Calgary
Edmonton
Guelph
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
Nanaimo
Newfoundland and Labrador
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Pembroke
Prince Albert
Red Deer
Regina
Saskatoon
Sault Ste. Marie
Toronto
Vancouver
Vancouver Island
Windsor
Winnipeg
Search CTVNews.ca
Search
videoPlayer
Share