Montreal stabbing leaves man in hospital

A 25-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 5 a.m. Tuesday about the incident on the corner of Beaubien Street and 29e Avenue.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim, conscious and injured to the upper body by a sharp object," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

He was transported to hospital, and his life is not considered to be in danger.

"A conflict degenerated between the victim and the suspect, who fled the scene following the assault," Chèvrefils notes.

A security perimeter has been set up in the area to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

There have been no arrests.