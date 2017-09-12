Metro station reopens following unusual discovery
Montreal police officers investigated the discovery of a strange package at Henri Bourassa metro station (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 7:26AM EDT
Every entrance to the Henri-Bourassa metro station reopened Tuesday morning following the discovery of a suspicious package the evening before.
Montreal police closed the western entrance to the station Monday evening after a passerby found an abandoned backpack containing vials of liquid.
Police examined the liquid overnight and determined it was not toxic, nor was it a harmful chemical.
Metro service was never interrupted, although several streets were closed during the operation.
