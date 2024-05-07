More than 900 people expected at Montreal Climate Summit

Environment Ministers Steven Guilbeault and Benoit Charette, as well as Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, are expected to attend the Montreal Climate Summit at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

More than 900 people from the business, philanthropic, labour, political, environmental and civil society communities are expected to attend the event, which is in its third year.

The aim of the summit is "to identify solutions, measure collective progress and share lessons learned and pitfalls with a view to accelerating Montreal's climate transition."

The Montreal Climate Summit is organized by the Montreal Climate Partnership (MCP) in collaboration with the City of Montreal and other partners.

