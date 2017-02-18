

CTV Montreal





Most of the snow that fell over Montreal in the past week has been removed.

Snow removal companies have been working around the clock to clear more than 40 centimeters of snow accumulation.

However the Southwest borough is still an exception. Less than 45 per cent of snow removal operations in that borough were complete as of Saturday evening.

There have been so many complaints about snow removal in the Southwest borough that the five-year contract with Pavages d'Amour has been cancelled.

That company gets to finish this season, but the borough will look for another contractor for next year and the years to come.

This weekend the company will be working non-stop to finish the job, so those living in the borough should keep an eye out for ‘no parking’ signs.

Free parking spots are also available around the borough.