St. Louis tops Habs in a 4-3 win at the Bell Centre
St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen and Montreal Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers dive for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
La Presse Canadienne
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 10:49PM EST
Brayden Schenn had the third hat trick of his career and was the star of a tough 4-3 win for the St. Louis Blues against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.
St. Louis ended a three-game losing streak to earn a second win in their last six games.
Meantime, they stopped the five-win streak for the Canadiens and goalie Carey Price, who hadn’t been beat since returning to the game on Nov. 25.
Schenn scored one goal per period, his 11th, 12th and 13th of the season, including the winning goal at 12:11 of the third period.
Scottie Upshall scored the Blues’ other goal early in the second, and Jaden Schwartz came away with two assists.
Two goals on the Habs’ side came from defencemen Shea Weber, who scored twice twice, and Jordie Benn.
The Canadiens return to the Bell Centre on Thursday night to face the Calgary Flames.
