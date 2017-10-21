

The Canadian Press





A hotline set up by Montreal police to receive complaints regarding sexual crimes is not operational this weekend.

SPVM officials said anyone wishing to report sexual crimes should call 911 or visit a neighbourhood station.

The 514-280-2019 hotline was announced following several sexual assault allegations made against high-profile Quebecers, including television personality Eric Salvail and Just for Laughs co-founder Gilbert Rozon.

While the hotline is not operational on weekends, a team of 30 investigators have been assigned to receive calls from Monday to Friday.