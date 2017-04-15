

CTV Montreal





The Montreal SPCA has released an appeal to families over this long Easter weekend: please do not buy rabbits as Easter presents.

Every year, in a festive flurry, families make a commitment and bring a rabbit or yellow chick home for the family to enjoy.

However, in reality, these animals will either be surrendered to rescues or will perish due to improper care.

Officials at the SPCA say that they receive hundreds of rabbits over the course of a year—many of which come from families who are moving or who, shortly after Easter, relinquish the responsibility of caring for the animals.

In fact, the SPCA says, it’s a common misconception that a rabbit makes a great starter pet for a young child. They have care needs that are quite particular—contrary to popular belief.

To help counter the problem and promote awareness, the SPCA held a series of workshops over the Easter weekend to discover the ABC’s of rabbit behavior.

For example, did you know that carrots are actually too sweet for bunnies to eat regularly? They’re actually dangerous when consumed in large quantities. Experts say that banana is actually a top choice among the hare-brained.

Rabbits can also live up to 15 years when provided with the right food and space to thrive. The inexperienced may not know that rabbits can co-exist in do-it-yourself crate “condos” – but require a minimum of four hours a day of “free time” in a rabbit-proof area, away from chewable wires or carpet threads.

It’s also impossible for a rabbit to vomit, so owners need to be extra attentive to behavior patterns that might indicate sickness.