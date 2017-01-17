

Staying on top of the latest technology and social networking apps can be a challenge, especially if you're a senior.



A group of seniors is embracing that challenge, proving that it’s never too late to learn.

It’s all thanks to a series of technology workshops with high school students in Quebec City.

Isabel Sullivan Barry is learning how to use Facebook.

“It's to send pictures to my family that's far away. I have daughters in New York, I have family in California and Arizona, so it's to keep in touch,” she said.

The idea stemmed from an organization called the Voice of English-Speaking Quebec.

“We sat down and they asked us, ‘Do you think this would be a possibility? Having the senior leadership students prepare workshops based on computer topics?’” said Ed Sweeney of the Quebec High School Community Learning Centre.

The students at Quebec High School were on board

and received pointers before they began to teach their elders.

“Like, you guys are going to have to speak a little louder, and don't feel self-conscious if you have to explain things that seem really easy to you,” said Jeanne Nivischiuk of Voice of English-Speaking Quebec.

The younger, fast-paced generation is used to fast-paced developments in technology, but teaching it to others changes the pace.

“You have to take baby steps with them, because they're not as (used) to this technology as we are. We're with this type of technology every day,” said Noah Sweeney, a Quebec High School student.

“It's like we were born with the devices in our hands, and for them it's not necessarily the same thing, so we have to go slowly,” said Emy Paquet, a Quebec High School student.

Their go-slow approach appears to be paying off.

“I'm getting better with the Facebook,” said participant Lorna Chow. “I learned a little bit more than I used to know.”

Like how to block people.

“Yeah, I can block those people if I don't like it. Yup, yup!” she said.

The older students said they’re grateful to the younger ones who've become their teachers.

“I think they're great. I think this is a fabulous program. This is the second year they've had it and it's fun to come,” said Sullivan Barry. “I really enjoy it.”