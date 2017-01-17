Seniors become techies thanks to Quebec teens
Isabel Sullivan Barry is learning to use Facebook to keep in touch with relatives who live far away.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 12:00PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 12:46PM EST
Staying on top of the latest technology and social networking apps can be a challenge, especially if you're a senior.
A group of seniors is embracing that challenge, proving that it’s never too late to learn.
It’s all thanks to a series of technology workshops with high school students in Quebec City.
Isabel Sullivan Barry is learning how to use Facebook.
“It's to send pictures to my family that's far away. I have daughters in New York, I have family in California and Arizona, so it's to keep in touch,” she said.
The idea stemmed from an organization called the Voice of English-Speaking Quebec.
“We sat down and they asked us, ‘Do you think this would be a possibility? Having the senior leadership students prepare workshops based on computer topics?’” said Ed Sweeney of the Quebec High School Community Learning Centre.
The students at Quebec High School were on board
and received pointers before they began to teach their elders.
“Like, you guys are going to have to speak a little louder, and don't feel self-conscious if you have to explain things that seem really easy to you,” said Jeanne Nivischiuk of Voice of English-Speaking Quebec.
The younger, fast-paced generation is used to fast-paced developments in technology, but teaching it to others changes the pace.
“You have to take baby steps with them, because they're not as (used) to this technology as we are. We're with this type of technology every day,” said Noah Sweeney, a Quebec High School student.
“It's like we were born with the devices in our hands, and for them it's not necessarily the same thing, so we have to go slowly,” said Emy Paquet, a Quebec High School student.
Their go-slow approach appears to be paying off.
“I'm getting better with the Facebook,” said participant Lorna Chow. “I learned a little bit more than I used to know.”
Like how to block people.
“Yeah, I can block those people if I don't like it. Yup, yup!” she said.
The older students said they’re grateful to the younger ones who've become their teachers.
“I think they're great. I think this is a fabulous program. This is the second year they've had it and it's fun to come,” said Sullivan Barry. “I really enjoy it.”
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Kahnawake Peacekeepers release images of suspects in Plaza 138 arson
- Laval police seeks victims of alleged crooked moneylenders
- Elder abuse bill not as tough as animal abuse laws, says advocate
- Montreal owner of Mexico bar linked to organized crime figures: report
- Health centres mull around-the-clock visiting hours
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Dogs found tortured and killed: SQ seeks those responsible 1
- Exclusive: Multiple private clinics closing in ten days 1
- Kahnawake Peacekeepers release images of suspects in Plaza 138 arson
- AZUR trains pulled temporarily from Montreal metro system 3
- Laval café targeted by arson for second time
- Montreal owner of Mexico bar linked to organized crime figures: report 10
- 'Everyone was going crazy': Montreal man describes Mexico nightclub shooting 9
- Ex-boyfriend charged with first-degree murder
- Call of the Wilde: Ugly loss to the Red Wings
- Laval police seeks victims of alleged crooked moneylenders
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States