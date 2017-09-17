

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and several members of his government attended the inauguration ceremony for the new CHUM hospital complex on Sunday.

The new site brings together the St. Luc, Notre Dame and Hotel Dieu hospitals.

The hospital’s three buildings hold 772 beds, 400 exam rooms, 39 operating rooms, and an emergency room that will handle 65,000 visits per year.

All equipment is state-of-the-art technology, including robotic carts that deliver food, laundry and medicine to patients.

“It enables the hospital staff to focus on their job so they don't have to do the manual movements themselves,” said Keith Richards of Oceaneering International.

The premier took a tour of the new facilities on Sunday, accompanied by Health Minister Gaetan Barette and the minister responsible for Montreal, Martin Coiteux.

According to Couillard it is one of the largest, most modern university hospital complexes in North America, with an aim to provide a more patient-centered experience.

Barrette pointed out that the new CHUM was designed to redefine the patient care experience to give it a more human and collaborative dimension.

The new CHUM was completed on budget at $3.6 billion but after numerous delays and issues with mold, it was delivered 11 months late.

It’s already facing legal action after one of the subcontractors involved in the build put a lean on the hospital, claiming he’s owed $52.6 million.

“In a project of this scale, it’s normal to have lawsuits over a few million, but we’re trying to resolve it as we speak,” said Barrette.

As of October 8, patients will be transferred from St. Luc Hospital over to the new three, 25-storey buildings.

In November patients from Hotel Dieu and Notre Dame hospitals will follow.

With files from The Canadian Press.