

CTV Montreal





Firefighters were called in to save people after a late-night cooking fire spread through an apartment building in downtown Montreal.



Residents of the building were injured trying to escape after the fire in the ground-floor apartment spread.





All photos: Cosmo Santamaria / CTV Montreal



Smoke alarms and the building's fire alarm system limited the damage.

At least one person was injured by jumping from a window. Another was injured on broken glass and a few others were transported to the hospital, mostly for smoke inhalation.







The burned-up building is located on de Bullion St. between Saint-Catherine St. and René-Lévesque Blvd.







