

Ken Powtak, The Associated Press





BOSTON -- Tuukka Rask posted his first career regular-season home win over Montreal by making 25 saves for his sixth shutout, 39-year-old Zdeno Chara had an impressive move on his short-handed goal and the Boston Bruins improved to 3-0 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy with a 4-0 victory over the Canadiens on Sunday night.

Adam McQuaid, David Krejci and Frank Vatrano also scored for Boston, which won for the sixth time in eight games. Rask entered 0-9-3 at TD Garden during the regular season against Montreal.

Cassidy replaced fired coach Claude Julien earlier in the week. Julien was in his 10th season with the team and led them to the 2011 Stanley Cup.

Carey Price had 32 saves for the Canadiens, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The 51-year-old Cassidy was with the team's AHL club in Providence for nine seasons before becoming an assistant with Boston this season. He also coached the Washington Capitals from 2002-04.

For the second time in the last three games in the Boston area, fans had to travel through a major snowstorm to get to the Garden. The building was surprisingly about three-quarters full and they were treated to another entertaining effort with Cassidy at the helm.

It was a spirited contest early when Boston defenceman Torey Krug and Montreal centre Andrew Shaw dropped the gloves and got into a fight 55 seconds in.

The Bruins jumped ahead 1-0 midway into the first when rookie Peter Cehlarik set up McQuaid for a one-timer from the left circle that beat Price on the stick side. It was Cehlarik's first NHL point.

The Bruins made it 2-0 on Chara's goal early into the second. The 6-foot-9 captain made a nifty shift around Alexander Radulov in the slot before firing a wrister into the net.

Krejci had power-play score came with just under five minutes to play in the second for Boston's season-high eighth straight game with a power-play goal.

NOTES: It was Rask's 36th career shutout, moving him out of a tie with Frank Brimsek for second on the club's all-time list. ... Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher was back in the lineup after being out since Jan. 7 with a broken hand. ... Bruins LW Matt Beleskey was in the lineup after being a healthy scratch