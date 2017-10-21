

The Canadian Press





The Union of Quebec Municipalities came out against the controversial Bill 62 on religious neutrality on Friday, saying it will be impossible to implement in municipal services.

“The Union believes that, given the nature and the great diversity of municipal services, the implementation of this will create many discomforts and problems instead of fostering living together,” the union said in a statement.

President Bernard Sevigny said better solutions must be found for integrating immigrants and for managing diversity.

He noted municipalities provide many public services for those purposes, including recreational, cultural and sporting activities. He added that municipal employees will be placed in an “untenable” position by the law.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has said he will not enforce Bill 62 in the city. His opponent in the upcoming mayor election, Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante