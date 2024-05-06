2 people in hospital after Lachine shooting

Two men, aged 28 and 33, are in hospital after a shooting in Montreal's Lachine borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 9:30 p.m. Sunday about gunfire on 42e Avenue near Saint-Joseph Boulevard.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located two victims; one inside the vehicle and one outside," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "They were transported to the hospital and despite their serious injuries, we do not fear for their lives."

Officers who spoke to witnesses said one or more suspects fired at the victims before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

According to Chèvrefils, the two victims know each other and have no criminal records.