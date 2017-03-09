Quebec government employees earn more, retire earlier: Study
Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 9:55AM EST
Government employees in Quebec earn higher wages, enjoy more job security and retire earlier than their private-sector counterparts, a new study by the Fraser Institute revealed.
On average, Quebec government workers— federal, provincial, and earn 9.1 per cent higher wages compared to private-sector workers surveyed in 2005. The study also remarks on their access to generous non-wage benefits.
For example, a reported 98 per cent of government workers are covered by defined benefit pension plans, while in the public sector, only one in 10 workers has a comparable plan. Government employees also retire 2.8 years earlier than private-sector workers.
The study also finds that employees in Quebec were granted absences or leave for personal reasons almost 72 per cent more often than private sector workers. They are also eight times less likely to lose their jobs in times of economic uncertainty.
However, the Fraser institute explained in a statement that the wage gap “takes into account differences between workers in the public and private sectors such as age, gender, education, tenure, and type of work.”
The detailed report, "Comparing Government and Private Sector Compensation in Quebec," is available on the Fraser Institute's website.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Stunning win for Lambropoulos at federal Liberal vote in St-Laurent riding
- Nazi to be honoured in Lachute as first female helicopter pilot
- Jacques-Cartier Bridge lights tested: will change for weather, traffic and social media
- Quebec government employees earn more, retire earlier: Study
- On this day: Barbie is introduced at NY International Toy Fair