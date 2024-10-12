Two people were killed in a car crash in the Eastern Townships

Two people died Saturday as a result of a car accident on Highway 55 in Ulverton, about 135 kilometres east of Montreal.

"At around 5:45 a.m., emergency services were called to a two-vehicle head-on collision at kilometre 96," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy.

The two victims, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s, were transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the collision are still unclear.

According to the SQ, "a southbound vehicle travelled in the opposite direction to traffic and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction."

An SQ investigator and collision reconstructionists are on site to determine the causes and circumstances of the event.