After wave of teen arrests tied to organized crime, experts say it's 'nothing new'
Parents of Quebec teenagers are worried that high schools are becoming "recruitment grounds" after police arrested a dozen teens it believes have ties to organized crime. But experts say it's nothing new and better prevention measures are needed.
Last week, Montreal police arrested seven teens between the ages of 14 and 17 who allegedly belonged to a gang based in the St-Leonard borough.
Police also arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a weekend arson attempt, and this week, three people aged 17 to 19 years old were arrested in connection with shooting up a building in Old Montreal. Nobody was injured in the shooting.
The targeted building is owned by Montreal businessman Emile Benamor, who also owns two Old Montreal buildings that were hit by suspicious fires — one last week and the other in March 2023. A total of nine people died in the two fires.
One of the suspects arrested in connection with last week's fire is 18.
Police officers were in Old Montreal as a fire broke out on Oct. 4, 2024. One of the suspects arrested is 18. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
There was also the case of a 14-year-old from Saint-Leonard who died in the Beauce region after reportedly being sent to attack a bunker allegedly belonging to a Hells Angels puppet gang in Frampton, Que.
Pietro Bozzo, head of the Maison de la famille de Saint-Leonard, said although a minority of kids are getting involved in crime, it's been giving teenagers in the area a bad reputation.
"It's been very, very emotional for a lot of the families, and especially because it's a close-knit group, everybody knows each other, and word of mouth gets out," he said.
"Nonetheless, here we are, and parents are really at a loss to see how they can control these gangs going in and trying to recruit their teens."
'Loss of confidence'
On Thursday, Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher called on parents to work with police.
"If officers knock on your door with concerns about your kid being headed for trouble ... don't close the door," he said at a news conference.
However, Pietro said many families might not trust the police or youth protection services.
"There's a sort of a loss of confidence in the ability of the police and the establishment to take care of what they consider pretty serious security problems," he said.
Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher makes a speech after being sworn in during a ceremony on Jan. 19, 2023, in Montreal. Montreal's police chief made a plea Thursday to parents of youth being recruited by criminal gangs: if officers knock on their door with information about their kids heading down the wrong path, please hear them out. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Valentin Pereda, an assistant professor at the school of criminology at Université de Montréal, warns against sweeping statements like "we're seeing more street gangs, more youths involved in crime."
"This increased visibility in youth violence or youth involvement in gang activity is actually a side effect of other factors that are not necessarily related to an increase in marginalization or in youth crime," he said.
Though police might make significant arrests targeting criminal organizations, the root causes of crime aren't addressed, said Pereda.
"If the causes of crime remain, then those people will be replaced by somebody else," he said, like someone younger and more reckless.
Changing the rules
Dagher told journalists Thursday that 30 years ago, when he first joined the police forces, "it was the same," but the players and context have now changed.
"It's disgusting to use kids as footsoldiers," he said.
"These kids want to be heard and loved. They're looking for another vibe and criminal groups know how to trap them. They know how to make them feel important," he said.
Experts agree that with crime leaders getting older, the rules and codes groups and gangs live by are changing.
Maria Mourani, a criminologist and the head of Mourani Criminologie, said organized crime groups aren't "becoming more disorganized," as Public Security Minister François Bonnardel suggested at a news conference Friday.
Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel wants to give police more funding to tackle organized crime. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)
Kids as young as 11 years old have always been recruited into criminal groups, said Mourani, adding, "It's not new."
She said that from the mid-2000s until right before the pandemic, Montreal's criminal ecosystem had a certain balance because of alliances between the Hells Angels, the Italian Mafia and "OGs." They typically resolved conflict quickly and quietly.
"The new generation is breaking the rules," she said. "They don't want to work for the bikers anymore," and that makes it more likely for them to get caught.
Better prevention measures needed
Bonnardel boasted to journalists that the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government made massive investments in police corps since coming into power, "more than any other provincial administration." These investments allowed thousands of new officers to join the ranks.
But Mourani said that money is going to waste because not enough attention is paid to preventative measures, and the ones in place aren't always targeting the right kids.
She said it's true that schools are recruitment grounds for gangs — and always have been — because that's where kids are, and that's where the resources need to go.
"Kids who are in gangs or vulnerable, they're in schools. Schools have to get specialists in gang activity," she said.
Criminologist Maria Mourani said more resources need to be dedicated to schools and families to protect kids from being recruited by criminal organizations and gangs.
Bozzo of Maison de la famille Saint-Leonard echoed the sentiment. He said that though his organization and others like his set up youth programs, the teens more likely to sign up "are not necessarily the teens that might get involved with the underbelly of the streets."
"Even though we do set up these programs, I don't know if they're as effective as they could be," he said.
Mourani believes that the focus should not only be on schools but also families themselves.
"These kids at age 12 aren't looking for money, they're looking for love. That means the family has failed them, and it has to be said and addressed," she said.
But focusing on repression without giving resources to families or schools is a "fatal mistake," according to Mourani.
With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Government spending on flights for Canadians fleeing the Middle East unpopular, Nanos survey finds
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
How psilocybin, the psychedelic in mushrooms, may rewire the brain to ease depression, anxiety and more
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin, given in a therapeutic setting, can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, which typically does not respond to traditional antidepressants.
When Europe's railroad dining cars were the height of luxury
The Orient Express' opulent passenger experience was later immortalized in popular culture by authors like Graham Greene and Agatha Christie. But dining on the move was very much a triumph of logistics and engineering.
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes into two homes in North York, police say
Toronto police are investigating after a reported stolen vehicle hit two homes in North York Friday evening.
-
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
Ottawa
-
Temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge to close Tuesday to create access for marine traffic in Kingston, Ont.
The temporary LaSalle Causeway bridge in Kingston, Ont. will be fully closed on Tuesday to create temporary access for marine traffic, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).
-
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Picture perfect pumpkins: Hantsport, N.S., woman’s designs delight, raise money for Alzheimer’s research
Since 2021, Cathy Dunbar has raised thousands for the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia with her sculpted pumpkins sold outside Stirling’s Farm Market in Greenwich, N.S.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
-
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
-
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in London
If you’re getting together with friends and family this long weekend, there are some things to keep in mind. Many offices, stores and businesses will be closed to mark the holiday. Here's what to know about what is open this Monday:
-
How London’s newest affordable housing looks to avoid past mistakes
The first tenants are moving into a London’s newest affordable apartment building at 345 Sylvan St. in Old South, and the building’s operator is assuring neighbours that mistakes made a couple years ago at a nearby building will not be repeated.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration at Willkommen Platz.
-
Northern Lights put on another dazzling display in southern Ontario
The Northern Lights put on another spectacular show on Thursday night, with shades of blue, pink and green rippling across the night sky.
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
Windsor
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
-
'I remember yawning': Windsor man testifies in careless driving trial
A Windsor man testified in his careless driving trial in a Chatham-Kent courtroom on Friday.
-
University of Windsor board member seeks to pause controversial pro-Palestinian protest agreements
A University of Windsor board member is calling for a pause on controversial agreements made with pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied part of the campus earlier this year.
Barrie
-
Victim dies of injuries after armed robbery at gas station
Police say the victim of an armed robbery shooting at a gas station has since died of his injuries, and the suspect remains at large.
-
Man arrested after vehicle stolen in Midland
A Christian Island man is facing multiple charges in connection to the left of a vehicle in Midland.
-
Family of 6 loses everything in house explosion
A family of six has lost all their personal belongings after their house was destroyed by an explosion on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
Vancouver
-
BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
-
SOGI 123 reduces bullying, discrimination, UBC researchers say
New research is showing the positive impact SOGI 123 or sexual orientation and gender identity resources are having in schools across British Columbia.
-
Here’s why we are seeing the Northern Lights in Greater Vancouver
Greater Vancouver hosting multiple Northern Lights displays is part of a "very natural cycle", says UBC professor.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Conservative candidate under fire for comments about First Nations
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
-
Rustad stands by B.C. Conservative candidates under fire, says voters can judge them
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
-
'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner
James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn't buy.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
'Big difference': Thanksgiving staple seeing major price drop at the grocery store before holiday
Thanksgiving shoppers will have something to be thankful for this year.
Calgary
-
Man suffers multiple traumatic injuries after hit-and-run in Pineridge back alley
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge that sent a man to hospital in serious condition.
-
Calgary Public Library locations closing due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations will be closing early on Friday following a cyber attack.
-
Street-level or elevated tracks? Province reviewing options for Calgary's Green Line
As work on the Green Line gets ready to roll again, the biggest question about the LRT project continues to be about its route through Calgary's downtown.
Edmonton
-
'Nobody deserves that': Mother wants answers after son's body found in police impound lot
A week ago today, Lita Pawliw was on the receiving end of a phone call no mother ever wants to get.
-
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi takes 'necessary' legal action against 3 people
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is taking legal action against three people he alleges spread inflammatory and libelous allegations about him.
-
Bathroom bans, pronouns, gender-affirming care among policies to be debated by Alberta UCP
Alberta's United Conservative Party members will soon debate 35 policy resolutions that include banning transgender people from women's washrooms, prohibiting non-binary gender identifiers on government documents, and ensuring trans medical treatments are not publicly funded.
Regina
-
Riders one win away from securing home playoff game
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
-
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
Leading Sask. provincial parties share plans to address homelessness crisis
The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties are sharing their plans to tackle the growing homelessness crisis.
-
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Sask. woman develops app to help people lend and borrow personal items
A Prince Albert woman has developed an app that allows people to lend and borrow items from each other.