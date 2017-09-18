

The Canadian Press





Tim Schaller's short-handed goal in the second period lifted the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Montreal Canadiens in NHL pre-season action on Monday night.

The Canadiens took a two-goal lead through Brendan Gallagher and Jeremy Gregoire before the Bruins stormed back with tallies from Jesse Gabrielle, Anders Bjork and Schaler -- all in the second period.

Gallagher scored 50 seconds into the second as he went to the net to redirect a pass from Joe Morrow past Malcolm Subban. Gregoire got a similar goal at 2:18 off a feed from Mike McCarron.

Boston got one back when Riley Nash picked off a Morrow pass behind the net and fed Gabrielle alone in front to beat Al Montoya at 6:63.

Bjork took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Spooner and slid an off-wing shot in from the right circle during a two-man advantage at 9:26.

Zach Fucale relieved Montoya at 10:30 and only 18 seconds later let in a short-handed goal as Schaller skated down the left side and put the puck in off a post.

Zane McIntyre played in goal in the second half for Boston.

Boston brought none of its star players, while Montreal had one of its top lines of Gallagher, Phillip Danault and Alex Galchenyuk as well as the defence pairing of Karl Alzner and Jeff Petry.

The game saw numerous penalties called, and players were being tossed from the circle repeatedly for violating new faceoff rules.