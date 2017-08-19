

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help locating a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Friday.

Hernan Rodriguez was last seen at the shopping centre near JeanTalon and Pie-IX on that day at 4:00 p.m. His family said their fear for his safety, as he suffers from Alzheimer’s which can leave him confused.

Police said they believe he is on foot.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a beige cap with the inscription “Greatest Grandpa,” a blue jacket, blue and white checked shirt, blue pants and brown shoes. He is 5’9 and weighs 180 lbs and has white skin, grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.