

CTV Montreal





A year after a presumed mobster was shot and killed while sitting in a café, police are saying he was not the intended target of an assassination.

Angelo D'Onofrio was sitting inside the Café Sinatra on Fleury St. at 3:53 pm.on June 2, 2016 when a man walked inside and shot him. D'Onofrio died several hours later in hospital.

Police now say that D'Onofrio was not the intended target, but was instead shot by mistake. Investigators said the intended target was someone else who frequented the establishment.

At the time police said their suspect was a black man with dreadlocks, but officers now have a better description of the killer.

They are looking for a black male who stands 1.65 m, weighs 65 kg (5'5", 145 lb), and had mid-length dreadlocks.

At the time of the murder he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, back pants, and black sneakers with white laces.

The suspect fled the scene in a Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133 or to file a report online at https://www.infocrimemontreal.ca/fr-ca/formulaire.aspx