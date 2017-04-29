Paralympian Search stops in Montreal in search of next star athlete
The Canadian Paralympic Committee's Paralympian Search stopped in Montreal, offering a chance for those with disabilities and visual impairments to find the sport they're best suited for.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 3:43PM EDT
The Canadian Paralympic Committee was in Montreal on Saturday, looking for the next great Paralympic athlete.
The Paralympian Search stopped at the Claude Robillard Complex, offering people with a disability or visual impairment the chance to discover which sport they’re best suited for.
The idea behind the search is to identify future national and international champions.
World champion wheelchair basketball player Cindy Ouellet was on hard to offer some words of encouragement to the budding stars.
