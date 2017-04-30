One dead in St-Hyacinthe fire
A house fire in St-Hyacinthe that claimed the life of one person is being treated as suspicious by police.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 8:20AM EDT
A residential fire in St-Hyacinthe claimed the life of one victim on Saturday night.
Firefighters discovered the male victim’s body. An autopsy will be conducted to identify them and determine the cause of death.
The fire is considered suspicious and caused little damage to the home. It broke out just before midnight in the basement of the Dallaire St. building.
The Surete du Quebec’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.