

The Canadian Press





A residential fire in St-Hyacinthe claimed the life of one victim on Saturday night.

Firefighters discovered the male victim’s body. An autopsy will be conducted to identify them and determine the cause of death.

The fire is considered suspicious and caused little damage to the home. It broke out just before midnight in the basement of the Dallaire St. building.

The Surete du Quebec’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.