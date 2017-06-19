One arrest following deadly crash in Sainte Julie
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 7:31AM EDT
One person has died after a crash involving several vehicles in Sainte Julie.
The collision happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 20 East in Sainte Julie, near exit 105.
According to witnesses two cars had entered a construction zone when one vehicle clipped a signalling truck, then the two vehicles collided.
One car rolled multiple times, coming to a stop off the road. The driver of this car died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a minivan, came to a stop in a ditch. Police arrested this driver under the belief that they were drunk.
A section of Highway 20 was closed overnight while police examined the wreckage.
