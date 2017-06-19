

CTV Montreal





One person has died after a crash involving several vehicles in Sainte Julie.

The collision happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 20 East in Sainte Julie, near exit 105.

According to witnesses two cars had entered a construction zone when one vehicle clipped a signalling truck, then the two vehicles collided.

One car rolled multiple times, coming to a stop off the road. The driver of this car died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a minivan, came to a stop in a ditch. Police arrested this driver under the belief that they were drunk.

A section of Highway 20 was closed overnight while police examined the wreckage.