New study calls BIXI a losing proposition for taxpayers
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 8:37AM EDT
The BIXI bike system will have cost Montrealers $60 million over 10 years while making just a minor impact on the environment by 2019, according to a new study by the Montreal Economic Institute.
The study, published on Wednesday, said that only public funds have allowed BIXI to generate surpluses. Taxpayers contribute nearly $3 million annually to the organization, and there are plans for the city to spend $9 million over the next three years on equipment and new stations.
The City of Montreal took control of BIXI after the company that previously ran the bicycles went bankrupt in 2014.
Institute vice-president Jasmin Guenette said instead of supporting a service that runs at a deficit, Montreal might be better off developing the city’s bike network.
The study also criticizes BIXI’s impact on the environment, saying most uses of the bicycles replaced travelling by foot or public transport, rather than by car.
The new BIXI season will begin on April 16.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec leaders begin formulating plans for marijuana legalization
- Man fatally crushed by truck in Dorval
- Man in hospital with gunshot injuries after scuffle in Laval
- LIVE updates: Malala Yousafzai visits Ottawa
- As more airport workers have security access revoked, government changes rules for air travellers