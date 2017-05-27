

The Canadian Press





A Montreal woman remains in a coma over a week after she was struck by a motorist who drove into a crowd in Times Square.

Elena Avetisian, a 38-year-old mother of three, was in New York City for a wedding on May 18 when she was hit. An 18-year-old woman was killed in the crash and 22 others were injured, including Avetisian, who suffered serious head injuries.

Avetisian’s family has set up a fundraising campaign to cover medical costs. Over $25,000 has been raised.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Richard Rojas, has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the crash. Rojas had three prior arrests for driving under the influence.