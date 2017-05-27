Montrealer hit in Times Square crash remains in coma
A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square after ploughing through a crowd of pedestrians at lunchtime on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 8:41AM EDT
A Montreal woman remains in a coma over a week after she was struck by a motorist who drove into a crowd in Times Square.
Elena Avetisian, a 38-year-old mother of three, was in New York City for a wedding on May 18 when she was hit. An 18-year-old woman was killed in the crash and 22 others were injured, including Avetisian, who suffered serious head injuries.
Avetisian’s family has set up a fundraising campaign to cover medical costs. Over $25,000 has been raised.
The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Richard Rojas, has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the crash. Rojas had three prior arrests for driving under the influence.