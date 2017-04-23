

The Canadian Press





Montreal’s taxi industry will unveil their new corporate image on Sunday, along with Mayor Denis Coderre.

Under the plan, the city’s 4,500 taxis will standardize their appearance, with cars likely being painted white.

Several drivers have spoken out against the idea, saying it would cost hundreds of dollars to make the change.

Other have objected on the grounds that the city’s Uber drivers should also be subject to the change.