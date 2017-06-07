

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a missing 16-year-old girl.

Marianne Bourque left her home in Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension on May 24 at about 10 a.m. and hasn't returned since.

She is 1.71 metres (5’7”) tall and weighs about 72 kilograms (160 lbs). She has blue eyes and chestnut hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a jean jacket, coloured pants and brown leather shoes.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police station or reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online.