The City of Montreal is launching an ambitious new road safety plan focused on shared responsibility on the roads.

Mayor Denis Coderre made the announcement Monday as part of Montreal's Vision Zero strategy, an international program implemented in September 2016 putting safety ahead of speed on all city roads.

"Beyond the concrete actions that we make every day to transform our streets and make them safer, and the daring actions we take to change behaviour, such as reducing speed limits, we had to send a strong message to the population,” said Coderre in a news release, adding that the campaign will be gradually rolled out over the next few weeks.

The city said the strategy has four steps, the first of which rolled out on Monday:

Making the public sensitive to the problem of deaths and serious injuries on city streets

Publicizing the Vision Zero approach.

Raising awareness about shared responsibility on the roads

Taking action with behavioural changes.

The city is launching an advertising campaign on several platforms, including radio, bus shelters and social media.

As part of the strategy, the city as lowering speed limits on some streets, and will be looking at 67 intersections to determine how to make them safer.

There were 23 fatal injuries on Montreal roads in 2016, 15 of which were pedestrians. Another 196 people were seriously injured.