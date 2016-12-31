Man seriously injured after armed confrontation with police ends with gunshots
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot during an altercation with Montreal police.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:24AM EST
A confrontation with police in downtown Montreal ended with the suspect being shot at least once early Saturday morning.
At 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of du Bullion and Rene-Levesque, the man was leaving a bar where he had allegedly become involved in a fight. Police were called to the scene and found that the man was armed.
The man turned towards police and fired his weapon in their direction.
The suspect, whose identity is not yet known, was seriously injured by police returning fire.
The investigation of the incident has been handed to the Bureau of Independent Investigators while the Surete du Quebec will provide technical support.
