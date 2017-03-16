Man, 89, found dead in parked car after clearing snow: police
The man's body was found in a parked car at 8 a.m. (photo: CTV Montreal / Wayne Toplosky)
The body of an 89-year-old man was found in a parked car at 8 a.m. Thursday in LaSalle.
Montreal police believe the man suffered a seizure after shovelling snow. The incident occurred on 16th Ave. near Centrale St.
Police were alerted to the man’s body after calls were placed to 911.
They have ruled out any criminal element.