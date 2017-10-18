

The Quebec government has approved Bill 62, a law concerning religious neutrality that will have the largest effect on a few dozen women in the province.

Members of the National Assembly voted 66-51 to approve the legislation that states, among other things, that anyone seeking to use public services must have their face uncovered.

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée said it will affect people wearing scarves, bandanas, and large sunglasses, as well as burkas or niqabs.

It's estimated that between 50 and 100 women in Quebec wear a burka or niqab that covers their face.

Opposition parties felt the bill was not strong enough, and tried to amend the bill to ban all religious symbols among public servants, and to remove the crucifix from the National Assembly.

Nathalie Roy of the Coalition Avenir Quebec said that her party favours more a more wide-sweeping ban on religous symbols.

"A CAQ government would revoke Bill 62 and replace it with a Charter of Secularity," said Roy.

A recent amendment introduced by the provincial government states that the law will also affect muncipalities and public transit.

Premier Philippe Couillard said he expects the law will be challenged in court since it is at the limit of what is permitted under the Canadian constitution.

"There is always in every piece of legislation a risk of it being contested by those that don't agree with it. We consider that this bill is solid, is strong. It's a bill that is respectful of civil rights. At the same time it's a bill that is clearly stating some guidance with regards to the vivre-ensemble and social cohesion," said Vallée.

"We were very careful for the whole process, to be respectful of the rights that are protected in the Charter."

Guidelines on how the law will be applied and enforced by civil servants will be established in the months to come, according to Vallée.

That's not sitting well with many including the union of STM employees which has said it has no interest in enforcing a law banning face coverings.