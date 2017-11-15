

CTV Montreal





Laval police are looking for a man who flashed customers inside a Walmart store.

Police said the young man entered the store at 5205 Robert Bourassa Blvd. near Highways 15 and 440 the evening of June 7, 2017.

After several moments the man followed a woman and pulled out his genitals before running off.

He was wearing a baseball cap, a green t-shirt, baggy pants, and a wristwatch.

He's a white male, about age 25, who stands 1.72 m (5'8") with a thin build and light brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laval police at 450-662-4636.