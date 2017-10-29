

The Canadian Press





Ahmad Nehme was convicted on Sunday of first degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife, Catherine de Boucherville, on July 5 2012, in Montreal.

The jury had been deliberating since Wednesday.

Nehme faces life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

The 53-year-old had confessed to the murder of his wife.

The defence had argued Nehme wasn’t criminally responsible because of mental health issues.

Nehme also claimed that his wife was cheating on him and was plotting to kill him.

The prosecution claimed that he had planned the murder, because his wife had had told him a few days earlier that she was leaving him.

Ahmad Nehme killed his wife in the bathtub of their apartment in LaSalle while the couple's two teenagers were in the apartment. It was their 16-year-old daughter who called the police.