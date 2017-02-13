

CTV Montreal





Some Montreal landlords are banning the use of cannabis in their rental units.

As the likely legalization of marijuana looms, many are currently renewing leases with a new clause that forbids tenants from smoking up.

Rental property owners are asking tenants to sign new leases which would include a ban on smoking cannabis anywhere on the property.

Landlords say they’re concerned the legalization of marijuana will cause a problem akin to complaints from neighbours about noise or cigarette smoking.

If the smell is too strong, just like if noise is too loud, it can be considered a nuisance that affects the quality of life of the other tenants. Tenants who are being disrupted by this could see their rent reduced.

Landlords are trying to actively prevent this scenario if and when marijuana becomes legalized by the federal government, predicted to happen this spring.

Landlords say they are not concerned that more people will be smoking pot, but instead they fear that as it becomes legalized, they will have less power to stop it.

“Now it’s illegal, so when I knock at your door, I can tell you, ‘Hey, you can’t smoke illegal products,’ so it’s easy, but when it will be legalized what are we going to do? So we’d prefer to prevent it,” said landlord Christian Perron.

The catch: Tenants are not required to sign the clause, because legally, whatever terms they agreed to in their original lease are the terms which stand.

If there is no smoking ban on the lease, the landlord cannot force their tenant to comply.

This isn’t a concern for the majority of landlords: 60 per cent of Quebec landlords have already included full or partial smoking bans in their leases. The difficulty in these cases, however, is enforcing it.

Issues such as growing marijuana and medical marijuana are all also issues landlords and tenants will have to sort through.