Garbage pick-up moves to every 3 weeks in Saint-Lambert

The City of Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore is warning that "major changes" are coming to its garbage and recycling collection services starting Jan. 1, 2025.

"These changes are aimed at optimizing collection services and making them more cost-effective, as well as contributing to the achievement of government objectives in terms of materials management, notably by promoting better sorting," the city said.

Among the modifications, household garbage will be collected every three weeks at single-family dwellings and apartment buildings with eight units or fewer.

The goal, officials say, is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and landfill usage.

The city explains that there will also be new collection days, and four new sectors added.

Bins must be placed on the curb between 7 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. to allow for pick-up to start at 6 a.m.

Only one bin per residence is allowed, and no surplus garbage placed next to the bins will be picked up.

When it comes to recycling, materials will be collected every two weeks, including for industrial, commercial and institutional buildings, as well as apartment buildings with nine or more units.

The city says it will be distributing a detailed calendar to all residences during the month of November to ease the transition.

Anyone with questions is invited to contact the environment division at environnement@saint-lambert.ca or call 450 672-4444.