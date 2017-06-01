

CTV Montreal





La Presse is shutting down its presses entirely at the end of the year.

The French newspaper had been putting out a print edition solely on Saturdays since Jan. 1, 2016 after shifting to a digital platform.

Now the newspaper has announced it will stop its weekend paper edition on Dec. 30, 2017.

That will lead to the layoffs of 49 people in full and part-time jobs. beginning in 2018.

La Presse said its tablet edition audience grew substantially in 2016, and it now reachers more than 273,000 tablets daily, with 90 percent of its advertising revenue coming from digital platforms.