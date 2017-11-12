Kids invited to skate with Brendan Gallagher for a cause
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher celebrates scoring as teammate Brandon Prust (8) and Ottawa Senators forward Kyle Turris (7) look on during the second period of game two first round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Montreal on Friday, May 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, November 12, 2017 11:07AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 12, 2017 12:16PM EST
Brendan Gallagher is a feisty presence in the Canadiens lineup, but he’ll be showing his softer side on Sunday at a fundraiser for the Shriners Hospital.
Brendan Gallagher Presents Skate for Kids will see the Habs forward taking kids for a glide on the ice at the Atrium Le 1000 on de la Gauchetiere.
Also scheduled to take part are former Habs enforcer Georges Laraque and singer Sara Diamond. A teddy bear clinic will be open for kids, who will also be able to enjoy face painting, a fake tattoo station and an obstacle course.
The event starts at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 and under.
For more information, click here.