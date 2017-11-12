

CTV Montreal





Brendan Gallagher is a feisty presence in the Canadiens lineup, but he’ll be showing his softer side on Sunday at a fundraiser for the Shriners Hospital.

Brendan Gallagher Presents Skate for Kids will see the Habs forward taking kids for a glide on the ice at the Atrium Le 1000 on de la Gauchetiere.

Also scheduled to take part are former Habs enforcer Georges Laraque and singer Sara Diamond. A teddy bear clinic will be open for kids, who will also be able to enjoy face painting, a fake tattoo station and an obstacle course.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 and under.

