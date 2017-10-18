

CTV Montreal





Jean Fortier has abandoned his bid to become mayor of Montreal, as CTV confirmed Tuesday, although his name will remain on the ballot.

Fortier said Wednesday that he faced an uphill battle because Coalition Montreal was not running a full slate of candidates, and as a result he was not getting the media coverage he hoped for.

Mayors in Montreal are elected separately, but can also run to become a city councillor should they lose.

One month into the campaign Fortier said he will focus on becoming the city councillor for the Peter McGill district in downtown Montreal.

As such he wants his party, Coalition Montreal, to work with Projet Montreal for a more collegial attitude with a larger role for smaller parties at City Hall.

While Coalition Montreal's leader, Marvin Rotrand, said Tuesday night that there was no deal between the two parties, he had a different approach on Wednesday, saying Projet Montreal had agreed to his party's proposal that neither party would withdraw candidates, and that Projet Montreal had agreed to other "key elements of our program."

"It's not a perfect marriage. It's not even a marriage, or a merger or anything. We agreed to collaborate and work together to change city council," said Rotrand as he stood beside Projet Montreal mayoral candidate Valerie Plante.

"She's got her Pink Line, we've got our Ligne de Savoir. We've got something in common."

Fortier added that with an agreement to work together, it would be easier for Coalition Montreal members to sit on the city's Executive Committee.