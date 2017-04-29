

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigators is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a 24-year-old man while he was in police custody in the northern Quebec town of Puvirnituq on Friday night.

The reasons for the man’s detention have not been specified.

At 6:00 p.m., a guard noticed the man was not breathing. He was taken to the infirmary, where his death was confirmed.

Seven investigators have been sent to conduct the inquiry and the Surete du Quebec is offering assistance.