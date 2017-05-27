

CTV Montreal





Canada’s Indigenous rights movement and singer/activist Alicia Keys were honoured in Montreal on Saturday with the top Amnesty International Award.

The Ambassador of Conscience Award is Amnesty International’s highest honour, and is given to those who show leadership and courage in championing human rights and fighting injustice.

It is the first time Canadians have received the award.

Alicia Keys, who is often referred to as the “Queen of R&B”, was celebrated for her extensive philanthropic work. She is the co-founder of Keep a Child Alive, a non-profit organization providing treatment and care to children and families affected by HIV in Africa and India.

“There is so much to do and there is so much discrimination and so much institutionalized racism,” she said. “That’s here and that’s in America, and no matter where you go it seems like Indigenous people tend to be the most disregarded.”

Six people were chosen to represent the Indigenous rights movement of Canada: Cindy Blackstock, Delilah Saunders, Melanie Morrison, Senator Murray Sinclair, Melissa Mollen Dupuis and Widia Larivière.

Dupuis and Lariviere spearheaded the grassroots Idle No More campaign in Quebec.

Leaders and activists from the movement were honoured for leading important equality rights battles, defending land rights and inspiring non-Indigenous and Indigenous people to action.

“Both Alicia Keys and the Indigenous rights movement of Canada have in their own ways made inspirational and meaningful contributions to advancing human rights and towards ensuring brighter possibilities for future generations,” said Salil Shetty, Amnesty International’s Secretary General. “Crucially, they remind us never to underestimate how far passion and creativity can take us in fighting injustice.”