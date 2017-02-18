

CTV Montreal





To mark Black History Month, Hema-Quebec has ramped up efforts to get more blood donations from the province’s black community, which has historically been under represented among donors.

Hema-Quebec Cultural Development Coordinator Naderge Ceneston said especially the organization has especially been lacking in donations from black women. She said it’s not due to a lack of enthusiasm but rather because black women are genetically predisposed towards low iron levels, which can make donating riskier than for other groups.

“They’re used to having lower iron in their blood,” she said. “It’s not because they’re anemic, it’s just that black women live with lower iron in the blood.”

Ceneston said the organization has lowered its criteria for iron levels to encourage donation and have also begun giving out iron pills to help the donors recover.

She added that having a steady supply from the black population is important,

To encourage donations, a blood drive was held on Sunday at the Centre D’Education des Adultes in the Southwest borough.

Marlon Akplogan came to volunteer at the event. He receives blood transfusions as part of his treatment for sickle cell disease, a hereditary form of anemia which is more prevalent in the black community.

“It’s tough,” he said. “It’s like living with a ticking bomb but you never when you’re going to have a crisis. You can be in pain but people don’t really know what you have, it’s not a disease where everyone can see.”

Michael Farkas, an activist and president of the Black History Month roundtable said initiatives like this helps members of the community realize they can make a difference.

“People should come out and at least give it a shot to see if they’re eligible, see if they can save a life,” he said.