The head of the police technology program at John Abbott College is concerned because he says as of next year, CEGEP police students might no longer get training in aquatic lifesaving.



The program that now includes 30 hours of lifesaving water training for its students.



“The lifesaving portion is going to be removed from the program and I have certain concerns about that,” said Paul Chablo, a former police officer who oversees John Abbott College's police technology program.

Chablo was told experts have concluded that CEGEPs weren't providing their students with the proper training for water emergencies. When he asked how their course could be improved or who could do it better, he received no answer.



“It seems to be simply abandoned,” he said. “Do we have to wait for a coroner's report where a child dies to say, ‘Okay, we have to bring back the lifesaving aspect’? Why don't we just perfect what we already do?”

All police candidates will still receive three hours of basic water training at the Ecole nationale de police du Quebec in Nicolet, explained Raynald Hawkins, executive director of the Quebec branch of the Lifesaving Society.



“(We want) to make sure all the students understand what that means if you make the decision to go and jump in the water to make the rescue,” he said.

The province's health and safety board has been re-examining the role of police and their training in water emergencies.



“That's why we need to sit with the other partners and see exactly what this means,” said Hawkins.

Many municipalities and fire departments are equipped with boat patrols and Montreal has already outfitted some police with specialized kits and training for shoreline rescues.

CTV attempted to interview or get information from the Ministry of Higher Education about the reason for the proposed changes but did not get a response.

Meantime, Chablo wonders what an officer will do if he or she faces a water emergency with only three hours of lifesaving training.

“Acar drives into a river - I mean, Montreal is surrounded by rivers. A car drives in, will the officers be allowed to go in and save? Because the training no longer exists,” he posited. “Whoever the first responder is, will they still jump in water if they don’t have training?”