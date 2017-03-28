

CTV Montreal





The Quebec budget gives Montreal the tools it need to carry forward with its status as a metropolis, Mayor Denis Coderre said Tuesday evening.

Reacting to the Quebec budget tabled Tuesday, Coderre said his team must still go through the document in detail, but that overall, he is very pleased.

Coderre highlighted the province’s commitment to transit, including the $1.3 billion allocated to the light-rail system, the REM, though the federal government has yet to pony up matching funds.

He said he also liked Quebec’s commitment to extend the metro’s blue line, though no amount has been specified for the project.

Coderre is pleased about the government’s plan to provide 3,000 more social housing units, about 10 per cent of which will be available to homeless people or those with mental health issues.

Coderre said he was also pleased with the $35 million in the budget earmarked for festivals and events.

“When you put infrastructure, culture, finance, social inclusion, everything in that is in a vision of sustainable development, well, we have a metropolis and a government serious about its relationship and partnership with Montreal. So thank you for the government of Quebec, we are full partners,” he said.

Coderre will be heading to Quebec City Wednesday to discuss Bill 121 relating to Montreal's special status.