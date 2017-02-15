Genie Bouchard goes on date following Super Bowl bet
Genie Bouchard and her date, John from Chicago, aka @punslayintwoods, on a date in New York on Feb. 15, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 8:12PM EST
Genie Bouchard is making good on her Super Bowl bet.
During the game, when the Atlanta Falcons were tearing apart the New England Patriots, Bouchard boasted about the Falcons' lead.
One of her fans then tweeted her a bet, asking if they could go on a date if the Patriots won -- and she agreed.
Sure enough the Patriots won, and Bouchard said she would indeed meet @punslayintwoods, aka John.
On Wednesday Feb. 15 they met in New York to watch a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Earlier in the day Bouchard said she was very excited -- to see herself in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.
Finally got my hands on the mag! @SiSwim pic.twitter.com/u89XMzkkhI— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 15, 2017
Bouchard, originally from Westmount, is ranked 42nd in the world in women's tennis.
She currently lives in Miami Beach, Florida.
