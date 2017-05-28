

The Canadian Press





It’s a beautiful day to get some culture as 43 of the city’s galleries and exhibition halls open their doors for Montreal Museum Day.

All institutions taking part in the open house event have free admission.

This year features seven new participants, including the Montreal Firefighters Museum and the Rock’n Roll Museum.

Of special note during the MTL 375 celebrations is a display on Jeanne Mance at the Musee des Hospitalieres.

Shuttle buses are running on a continuous loop on five routes out of the Quartier des Spectacles from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Museum Day’s full program can be found here.