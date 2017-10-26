

CTV Montreal





Criminologist and former Bloc MP Maria Mourani has been appointed as Quebec’s representative to UNESCO.

She will replace Julie Miville-Dechêne as of December 5 in the Permanent Delegation of Canada to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris.

Miville-Dechêne, who is the former president of the Council on the Status of Women in Quebec served in the position for just over a year. She will become an emissary for human rights and freedoms.

Mourani made headlines during her time in politics.



Originally been elected as a member of the Bloc Quebecois in 2006, she was reelected in 2008 and 2011. However, her opposition to the Parti Quebecois’ Charter of Values led to her expulsion from the Bloc caucus, and to her joining the NDP.



She was defeated in the Montreal-area riding of Ahuntsic-Cartierville in a race to watch against Liberal Melanie Joly.

Mourani notably fought against prostitution and street gangs during her time in parliament.



With files from The Canadian Press