

CTV Montreal





A five-alarm fire in Pierrefonds that devastated a Pierrefonds building on Saturday night has left four people homeless.

The fire was still smoldering on Sunday, 11 hours after it started.

The blaze began at 10:00 p.m. in a two-story structure located at 14360 Gouin Blvd. West, according to Michel Girard, a chief of operations with the Montreal Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The building partly collapsed, causing embers to burn for hours inside the rubble. More than 50 fire vehicles were on site and on Sunday morning a second shift of firefighters arrived. Girard said it’s possible the building will have to be demolished for safety reasons.

The building houses a business on the first floor that sold marble, granite and ceramics and eight apartment units on the second floor.